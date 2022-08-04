Arsenal report: Gunners urged to sign 'ideal' midfielder before window closes

Arsenal have been urged to sign Your Tielemans by their former left-back Nigel Winterburn.

The Gunners have had a busy summer, bringing in Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner.

Their business might not be done yet, though, with Mikel Arteta keen to strengthen his squad further.

The Arsenal (opens in new tab) boss is said to be on the lookout for another central midfielder, and Tielemans has been linked with the club for several months.

Winterburn believes the Leicester (opens in new tab) man's knowledge of English football would make him a good fit at the Emirates Stadium.

(Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

"It's a tough one, but I do think we still need a midfield player so somebody like a Tielemans would be ideal," the ex-England international told The Sun (opens in new tab) when asked who his next signing would be if he was in charge.

"He's had Premier League experience so he would fit into the sort of players Arsenal are looking at.

"I just think with that transfer that it's been mentioned for so long now that I'm not sure that it's going to happen.

"But they need that sort of player in the midfield, you look at Arsenal's activity over the past two seasons, there's a lot of young talent coming in.

Today's best deals on new Arsenal shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

"There are also players coming in with Premier League experience as well, so I would think that's the strategy Arsenal are going with.

"You're never quite sure what's fully going on at your club as a fan, but you'd think somebody along those lines would come in with Premier League experience.

"They'll need to have the energy to play in this Arsenal side because I think Arsenal will look to play a pressing game this season, particularly at the start of games.

"Somebody like Tielemans will be good but trying to predict what Arteta and Edu are going to do can be difficult.

(Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

"It could be someone younger who we've not heard about and developing for the future which is what did last season and this season.

"But if they make another signing, I'm hoping it's the right one and that they can come straight into this team."

Arsenal will begin the Premier League season with a game against Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) on Friday.