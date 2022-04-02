Arsenal report: Paulo Dybala set for huge move this summer
By Mark White published
Arsenal are on the search for new strikers, with Juventus star Paulo Dybala certain to leave Serie A this summer
Arsenal are looking to bring a superstar striker to the Emirates Stadium in Paulo Dybala this summer.
Italian outlet Tuttosport are reporting that the Argentinian star is a target for Mikel Arteta, having failed to agree terms with Juventus on a contract extension to keep him in Turin.
With Arsenal looking to make a few new signings this summer, the idea of Dybala agreeing a move for free is a tempting one for Arteta – especially with a lot of leeway in terms of wages.
Arsenal are losing two strikers in the form of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah this summer, who similarly to Dybala, are out of contract in north London. The Gunners should therefore be in a good position to offer competitive wages to the no.10.
Not only does Dybala offer an option as a false nine and a left-footed attacker to fill in for Bukayo Saka, the fact he's free can free up funds for someone like Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry – who's also linked with a return to Arteta's team.
Arsenal have also been in the mix to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica and Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, while it's also thought that the Gunners will be looking at midfield reinforcements and perhaps another right-back.
Dybala is valued to be worth £36m by Transfermarkt.
