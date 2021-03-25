Arsenal transfer news: Achraf Hakimi agent insists future lies at Inter despite Gunners and Chelsea interest

The agent of Inter Milan wing-back Achraf Hakimi insists that his client has no intention of leaving at the end of the season amid reported interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

Hakimi joined the Serie A club from Real Madrid in a £35m deal last summer after a successful loan spell with Borussia Dortmund.

He has enjoyed a superb debut season, helping the Nerazzurri go six points clear on top of the table as they close in on their first league title in 11 years.

Inter’s financial problems have led to speculation that the 22-year-old could be sold in the summer to raise funds, with the Gunners and Blues showing interest.

But his agent Alejandro Camano insists that the Moroccan’s focus remains firmly on his future with Antonio Conte’s side.

“As of today, he is very happy to play for such an important club. I don’t know what the future holds, but I say today that Hakimi is happy and his team is Inter,” Camano told Calciomercato (via Goal).

“The objective is to win the Scudetto. After that, Inter’s situation at the club level is complicated, but I repeat: we are very happy here in football terms.

“He has a five-year contract, we signed because we were so confident of Inter’s project. We’ll see what happens in future, but this is a very important step in his career.

“We certainly don’t intend on leaving the team in such a delicate situation.”

Hakimi has scored six goals and provided six assists in 34 appearances for Inter this season in all competitions.

