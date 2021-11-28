Arsenal transfer news: Alexandre Lacazette admits he’s looking for a new challenge in January

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette says his agents are busy trying to find him a new club to join in January.

The France international is out of contract at the end of the season, and an Emirates extension looks unlikely after his struggle for game time this season.

“Of course, my agents are starting to look to the right and to the left. But not until January, I really want to focus myself on something,” he told Telefoot (via the Athletic).

“And then we will see what is on offer, if the challenges are interesting, if there are beautiful projects, how they are counting on me.

"So there are still many questions, I prefer to wait until January to position myself.”

Lacazette has only started four Premier League games this season under Mikel Arteta, scoring one goal.

It was an important one, snatching a late draw against Crystal Palace in October from the bench, and led to a run of starts for the 30-year-old.

But he hasn’t found the net since, and his long-term future in north London looks doubtful as the club continue to focus on youth.

The Gunners’ summer spending spree was focused on youngsters, with none of their major arrivals being older than 23.

Lacazette is unlikely to be short of suitors, though, as his track record speaks for itself.

The former Lyon striker has bagged 68 goals in 181 games since his 2017 arrival in London from France, and at the age of 30 he still has plenty of years ahead of him.

The opportunity to sign such an experienced forward for a cut-price fee in January will likely tempt someone, and if Arsenal don’t cash in they will risk losing him for free in the summer.

