Arsenal transfer news: Gunners make third bid for Brighton defender Ben White

Arsenal have made a third bid for Brighton centre-back Ben White, according to reports.

White enjoyed a fantastic season in 2020/21, which was his first in the Premier League.

Leeds tried to sign the defender on a permanent basis following his successful loan spell at Elland Road.

But Brighton stood firm and refused to countenance a sale, viewing White as an integral part of Graham Potter's plans.

The England international, who was included in Gareth Southgate's squad for Euro 2020 after Trent Alexander-Arnold withdrew due to injury, is a key transfer target for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his centre-back options ahead of his second full season in charge.

David Luiz departed the Emirates Stadium when his contract expired, leaving the Gunners in need of a replacement.

Arsenal have already submitted two offers for White, but Brighton have knocked back both.

Arsenal are not giving up, though, and the Daily Star reports that they have now returned with a third bid.

This one is worth an initial £48m plus £6m in add-ons, and has not yet elicited a response from Brighton.

White is clearly an important player for Albion, but the club will surely seriously consider an offer in excess of £50m.

That money could be reinvested in a squad that has already been strengthened this summer by the arrival of Enock Mwepu from Red Bull Salzburg.

As for Arsenal, there has been some debate over whether they really need another new centre-back.

Luiz may have departed but the Gunners still have Gabriel Magalhaes, Rob Holding, Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari and William Saliba on the books.

White is an upgrade on some of those players but some fans have questioned why Arsenal are willing to spend such a large chunk of their transfer budget on the 23-year-old.

The ball is now in Brighton's court, with the Seagulls thought to be holding out for £50m upfront.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

ENGLAND Thank you, Gareth Southgate: How a nation fell in love with a man who felt he had something to prove

ITALY The history of the Italy: why streetwise Azzurri will be formidable in the final of Euro 2020

FEATURE 10 players who deserve a big transfer after Euro 2020