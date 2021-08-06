Arsenal transfer news: Lyon manager admits that Houssem Aouar could leave

Arsenal are on the hunt for another midfielder and could make a move for long-term target Houssem Aouar.

According to TeamTalk, the 23-year-old is available from Lyon for just £25million, half the asking price they were set last summer.

Aouar, who has two years left on his contract, has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool amongst others.

Stifled by Paris Saint-Germain’s dominance in France, he wants to broaden his horizons and challenge for honours in a more competitive league.

“He can leave, that’s modern football. Until the last moment, he can leave,” said Bosz, when asked about the rumours surrounding Aouar’s future.

Arsenal could decide to press ahead with their bid for the Lyon man after discovering that Martin Odegaard won’t be returning to the club.

The Norwegian playmaker spent the second half of last season on loan from Real Madrid but is set to remain at the Bernabeu because of an injury to Toni Kroos.

James Maddison, Sander Berge, Guido Rodriguez and Manuel Locatelli have all come under consideration as Arsenal look to strengthen their midfield.

Aouar progressed through the ranks at Lyon to make his first team debut in 2017 and has since played 170 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 32 goals.

He won his first, and so far only, international cap in a friendly against Ukraine last year, which ended in a 7-1 win for France.

Playing behind the strikers, Aouar set up a goal for Olivier Giroud and saw his corner deflected into the net by Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Despite that positive start, he missed out on a place in Didier Deschamps’ squad for Euro 2020 amidst fierce competition in midfield.