Arsenal transfer news: Mesut Ozil discussing loan move to Fenerbahce

Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil is in talks with Fenerbahce over a potential loan move, according to reports.

Ozil has entered the final six months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and has almost certainly played his last game for the club.

The former Germany international was left out of Arsenal’s squads for the Premier League and the Europa League at the start of the season.

Mikel Arteta is attempting to move on from Ozil, and Emile Smith Rowe has emerged as an alternative No.10 in recent weeks.

The 32-year-old has been linked with transfers to Fenerbahce and DC United as he attempts to resolve his future.

But according to the Guardian , Arsenal are only prepared to let him join Fenerbahce on loan until the end of the season if the Turkish outfit pay his full salary.

Ozil is one of the highest-earning footballers on the planet with a deal worth around £350,000 per week.

Fenerbahce are trying to work on a solution, but covering 100 per cent of Ozil’s wages may prove beyond them.

As such, the Galatasaray-based outfit may attempt to agree a contract with the player for a permanent switch in the summer.

As of January 1 Ozil has been free to negotiate directly with non-English sides over a free transfer at the end of the season.

“I’m saying we will decide what’s happening in the next few days,” Arteta said when asked about Ozil’s future earlier this week.

“I don’t know what is going to happen. Obviously now he’s free to negotiate with other clubs. We will discuss internally what the best solution for him is for the near future, obviously with the player and agent too, and try to find the best solution for everyone.”

Arsenal return to action against Newcastle in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

NOW READ

FEATURE 8 players Mauricio Pochettino could sign at Paris Saint-Germain

TRANSFERS Who every Premier League side needs to sign this January

FEATURE Every Chelsea manager of the Roman Abramovich era: where are they now?