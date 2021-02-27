Arsenal transfer news: Monaco interested in Alexandre Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette could be on his way out of Arsenal this summer, with the striker reportedly a target for Monaco.

The Frenchman’s deal at the Emirates doesn’t run out until the end of next season, but he seems to have fallen out of favour somewhat of late.

According to the Mirror, the Gunners would rather Lacazette didn’t run down his contract, and Monaco are said to be one of a number of European clubs potentially interested in his services.

Lacazette, who turns 30 in May, joined Arsenal from Lyon for £52 million in July 2017 and scored 17 goals in his first season, but he has endured an inconsistent few seasons at the club. For much of his time in North London, he has had to compete with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – who joined the Gunners January 2018 – for a place in the side.

For now, the future remains uncertain for Lacazette. He has often spoken of his love for Arsenal, and Mikel Arteta has openly said that the two parties may discuss a contract extension, but he may wish to look elsewhere for more minutes.

Lacazette has scored ten times in 29 games for Arsenal in all competitions this season, taking his overall tally for the Gunners to 58 goals in 165 appearances.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 10 European trophy-winning teams who were terrible domestically

RANKED! Thierry Henry's 6 greatest Premier League moments

NILE RANGER "I’ve reflected on everything I’ve done wrong – and everyone I've hurt"