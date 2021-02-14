Arsenal v Leeds United live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Arsenal v Leeds United live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 14 February, 4.30pm GMT

Arsenal will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s loss to Aston Villa when they face Leeds on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s side conceded an early goal at Villa Park last time out and were unable to respond. Arsenal pulled clear of the relegation zone with a fine run in December and January, but they have failed to build on that upturn in recent weeks. Indeed, the Gunners are now without a win in their last three Premier League outings, and go into this game in the bottom half of the table. Arsenal have not finished outside the top 10 since 1994/95, so there is plenty of work to be done at the Emirates Stadium.

Leeds strolled to a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Monday, moving them above Arsenal and into the top half. This has been a tremendous season for Marcelo Bielsa’s side so far, and a late push for Europe is not entirely out of the question. Leeds performed brilliantly at the Emirates in an FA Cup tie last season and have the quality to inflict defeat on Arteta’s men on Sunday afternoon.

BETTING ODDS (Image credit: PA) Latest odds from Grosvenor Sports where new customers can bet £10 and get £20 in Free Bets Arsenal 17/20 Draw 14/5 Leeds 3/1

Thomas Partey has been ruled out for a couple of weeks with a thigh problem, so Martin Odegaard could be handed his first Premier League start by Arteta.

David Luiz and Bernd Leno are available again following suspension, with the goalkeeper more likely to go straight back into the team than the centre-back. Cedric Soares will continue at left-back as Kieran Tierney works his way back to full fitness.

Neither Diego Llorente nor Robin Koch is ready to return from injury, so Pascal Struijk will continue alongside Liam Cooper at centre-back. Kalvin Phillips has been experiencing muscle tightness and will need to be looked at, while Ian Poveda has been ruled out for a few weeks. Pablo Hernandez has been nursing a minor issue but should be in the matchday squad, but Adam Forshaw and Gaetano Berardi are still missing.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this week

Terms and conditions apply: New customers. 2x £10 free bets. Min £10. Min odds 1/2. Keep it Fun – set your deposit limit. Full T&C's Apply

Use a VPN to watch an Arsenal v Leeds United live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.