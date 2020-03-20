Barcelona ready rival Arsenal in pursuit of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano

Upamecano has been a key figure in the heart of RB Leipzig's defence this season as they continue to fight for their first Bundesliga title.

Since arriving in Leipzig in 2017, the 21-year-old has progressed year upon year and has now established himself as a regular feature in Julian Nalesmann's backline.

His talent hasn't gone unnoticed, however, and the Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away from the German club.

Arsenal are thought to be monitoring the player's situation after reportedly having had a bid rejected last summer.

Upamecano's current contract runs out in 2021 and as a result, he is believed to be available for an affordable price in the next transfer window.

Now, according to Le 10 Sport, La Liga giants Barcelona have weighed into the battle for Upamecano and are considering making a bid.

Barcelona missed out on Matthijs de Ligt last summer, although they did end up with his former Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong.

It's said that the Catalan heavyweights are still on the hunt for new blood in defence and Upamecano fits the bill.

Reports claim that Las Blaugranas' Samuel Umtiti has been put up for sale as they try to raise funds for the summer expenditure that they feel is essential to their progression.

The French defender's Barca career has been plagued by injury and thus, his inconsistent form is endangering his time at the club.

Upamecano could be seen as the ideal replacement and Dani Olmo, who came through Barcelona's La Masia academy, has spoken very highly of his Leipzig teammate.

"Upamecano is very good," Olmo remarked.

"With the ball, he is very safe, I see him as a very complete central defender. In the one on one, it is very powerful, very difficult to pass.

"He is very young, only 21 years old and one of the best central defenders."

NOW TRY...

El Gol Olimpico: How a freak corner sparked one of South America's greatest football rivalries

Best football books of the past year to keep you busy during isolation