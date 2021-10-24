Barcelona v Real Madrid live stream: How to watch La Liga from anywhere in the world

Barcelona v Real Madrid live stream, LaLigaTV, Sunday 24 October, 3:15pm

Looking for a Barcelona v Real Madrid live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

Camp Nou plays host to one of the biggest games in world football as Barcelona clash with arch-nemeses Real Madrid on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts strung together back-to-back wins for the first time all season by following up last Sunday's 3-1 La Liga win against Valencia with a 1-0 Champions League victory over Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday night.

Barca have made a stuttering start to 2021/22, though, and head coach Ronald Koeman remains under pressure - although he could ease that somewhat by guiding the Blaugrana to their first El Clasico win in five attempts.

Real have enjoyed a much better campaign so far under Carlo Ancelotti (like Koeman, a former Everton boss), although they did suffer a shock 2-1 loss to Espanyol last time out in La Liga - their first league defeat of 2021/22.

Los Blancos haven't kicked a ball at domestic level for two weeks, however, with their scheduled Matchday 9 meeting with Athletic Bilbao postponed due to the extended round of South American World Cup qualifiers leaving them without a number of players.

Ronald Araujo, Pedri, Ousmane Dembele and Martin Braithwaite all remain unavailable for Barca, while Jordi Alba is also a doubt - but Koeman will have been boosted by the recent returns of Ansu Fati and summer signing Sergio Aguero.

As for the visitors, Gareth Bale, Luka Jovic and Isco are all out, with Dani Carvajal a doubt - but there is a chance that Eden Hazard may return to the squad.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST on Sunday 24 October, and UK viewers can watch live on LaLigaTV.

If you’re out of the country for a round of La Liga fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

UK TV rights

Every single La Liga game is available in the UK via LaLiga TV, which you can subscribe to through Premier Sports or Amazon Prime.

Selected matches are also shown on FreeSports for - you guessed it - free!

