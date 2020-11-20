Black Friday deal: Nigeria's gorgeous new home shirt is reduced in the sales

Nike always bring the good when it comes to Nigeria shirts - now the latest Super Eagles home shirt has been reduced in the Black Friday sales.

The green and white design is one of the more unique international shirts released this year, after the popularity of the nation's iconic lime effort for the last World Cup. With bold zig-zag patterns, this is reminiscent of some of the brightest shirts of the 1990s.

Nigeria have worn one a few times already and it looks great on too.

At ProDirect now, you can save £15 on this future classic and ball like Alex Iwobi and the gang. It's been reduced from £70 down to £55.

This particular shirt is part of a much bigger range too, all with loud, green and white designs emblazoned on.

The Nike anthem jacket is particularly nice and can also be picked up for £55, reduced down from £70. One of our favourites here at FFT is a Windrunner poncho inspired by the shirt. That would set you back £90 - but just imagine how cool you'd look at a festival next year.

