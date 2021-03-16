Bournemouth v Swansea City live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Bournemouth v Swansea City live stream, Sky Sports, Tuesday 16 March, 7.45pm GMT

Swansea will be looking to boost their Championship promotion push when they face Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

Avoiding defeat at the Vitality Stadium will be enough for Steve Cooper’s side to climb into the top two, although Swansea will be seeking all three points on the south coast. The Welsh side have taken 10 points from the last 12 available, and are currently outside the automatic promotion spots on goal difference alone.

All three of Swansea’s last victories have been by a one-goal margin, and although their performances of late have not been among their best of the season, Cooper will be delighted with the grit and resolve his charges have shown. Swansea will also take confidence from the fact they have lost just one of their last seven matches away from the Liberty Stadium.

Things have not gone so well for Bournemouth of late, with the Cherries now five points adrift of the top six. A 3-2 home defeat by Barnsley on Saturday leaves Jonathan Woodgate’s side in need of a win here, or they could fall further behind the play-off places. The pressure is on Bournemouth, who are desperate to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Adam Smith was forced off in the loss to Barnsley with injury, and Woodgate will have to replace him from the start on Tuesday. The Bournemouth boss may be tempted to switch to a back three, with Jack Stacey in line to return to the defence. Lewis Cook and David Brooks are both sidelined.

Swansea could stick with the same XI that beat Luton at the weekend, although Cooper remains without Steven Benda, Liam Cullen, Jordan Morris, Paul Arriola and Tivonge Rushesha. The Swans are looking for their first victory over Bournemouth since a 4-1 win in League One in 2007.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

