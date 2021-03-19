Brentford v Nottingham Forest live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Brentford v Nottingham Forest live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 20 March, 12.30pm GMT

Brentford will be looking to boost their Championship promotion push when they lock horns with Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Thomas Frank’s side occupied top spot in the second tier after beating Reading last month, but three wins in eight games since then has seen the Bees slide down the standings. They go into this clash with Forest in fourth place, with Watford now five points ahead in the final automatic promotion spot. The Hornets have admittedly played one game more than Brentford, but Frank will be desperate for his side to go on another winning run as they target promotion once more.

Perhaps more than any other team around them in the table, Brentford will want to avoid the play-offs this season. They were defeated in the final last season, coming unstuck against Fulham at Wembley, and will have designs on a top-two finish. A failure to beat Forest on Saturday would deal a significant blow to those ambitions.

Back-to-back victories over Blackburn and Rotherham in February suggested that Chris Hughton’s side were safe from relegation, but a run of five games without a win means Forest cannot celebrate survival just yet. A nine-point margin separating them from the bottom three appears reasonably healthy, but 22nd-placed Rotherham have played four fewer games than Forest. There is still work to do at the City Ground over the next couple of months.

Rico Henry and Shandon Batiste remain sidelined for Brentford, and Pontus Jansson will need to be assessed after playing 90 minutes in midweek having just returned from an ankle problem.

Harry Arter and Joe Worrall are missing for Forest until next month, while Joe Lolley will not play again until next season due to a hamstring issue. Yuri Ribeiro and Filip Krovinovic are among those pushing for recalls, with Hughton likely to consider a few changes.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

