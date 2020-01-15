Bristol City release Spanish striker Rodri

Bristol City have released Spanish striker Rodri following the conclusion of a short-term deal.

The 29-year-old, who had previously played for Sevilla, Zaragoza and Granada – as well as Sheffield Wednesday on loan in the 2012-13 season – joined the Robins in October.

Rodri made six appearances in the Sky Bet Championship under boss Lee Johnson, including one start, without finding the net, with the last of those as a substitute in a 4-0 home defeat to Brentford on New Year’s Day.