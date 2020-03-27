Chelsea considering shock move for Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer

Chelsea are considering a surprise move for Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer, according to Bild.

Blues manager Frank Lampard wants to bring in a new goalkeeper having become concerned about the form of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Lampard dropped the world's most expensive 'keeper for a string of matches before the suspension of professional football due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Veteran backup Willy Caballero was instead preferred and although Kepa did eventually win his place back, the Chelsea boss is still considering alternatives.

Neuer could be available with contract negotiations between the 34-year-old and Bayern having stalled.

The Germany international's current deal expires in the summer of 2021 and he is seeking a new long-term package. Yet Bayern are not prepared to offer that and Neuer could leave the Allianz Arena as a result.

Real Madrid are considered to be the only other potential competition to the Blues for his signature due to their desire to sign big names. However, they have Thibuat Courtois between the posts currently and seem happy with the Belgian.

The problem for Chelsea would be moving on Kepa first, as they would need to recoup a significant amount of the world record £71m they spent on the 25-year-old.

