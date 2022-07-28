Chelsea report: Blues ready to step up interest in Serie A wing-back

Chelsea are weighing up an offer for Inter wing-back Denzel Dumfries, according to reports.

The Blues have had a frustrating transfer window to date, despite the signings of Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly.

They look set to miss out on Jules Kounde, who is on his way to Barcelona (opens in new tab), who also beat Chelsea (opens in new tab) to the signature of Raphinha.

Acquiring another centre-back or two remains the priority for Thomas Tuchel, who has fewer defenders at his disposal than last season following the exits of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

But Chelsea are also looking to strengthen other areas of their squad, hence the interest in Dumfries.

(Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

According to the Evening Standard (opens in new tab), the Blues are looking to take advantage of the fact that Inter (opens in new tab) still need to make a major sale this summer.

And having loaned Romelu Lukaku back to the Nerazzurri following his disappointing season back at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea hope a deal can be done for Dumfries.

Inter have already signed Raoul Bellanova as a replacement for the Dutchman, but they are still waiting for an acceptable bid.

Chelsea have not made an official proposal yet but they could step up their interest in the coming days.

Dumfries, who scored five goals and provided four assists in Serie A last season, plays as a right wing-back.

Cesar Azpilicueta is keen to join Barcelona this summer, but Chelsea are currently blocking that move.

However, they could agree to sell the long-serving Spaniard if they are able to strike a deal for Dumfries.

Reece James is Chelsea's first-choice wing-back on the right flank but he could be used as a right-sided centre-half this season, following some successful outings in that role in 2021/22.

Tuchel's side face Italian outfit Udinese in a friendly on Friday, before beginning the new Premier League season against Everton (opens in new tab) next weekend.

Chelsea will hope to have another new face through the door before that opening-day encounter at Goodison Park.