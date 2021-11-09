Chelsea transfer news: Christian Pulisic is a shock target for Serie A outfit

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic is a surprise name on the wishlist of new Serie A boss, Andriy Shevchenko.

Shevchenko has replaced Davide Ballardini in the dugout at Genoa, who have won just once all season. The Ukrainian has a good reputation within coaching, however, having led his nation previously and impressed as the Blue And Yellow reached the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

Now back in Serie A - where he won the Ballon d'Or and Champions League as an AC Milan player - Shevchenko is looking to bolster his new team. Reports suggest, too, that he may well look in familiar places.

Shevchenko endured a largely forgettable spell at Chelsea, having moved to west London for a sizeable fee in 2006. He is said to be keen on Blues star Pulisic, however, who has struggled for minutes this season.

Pulisic dazzled intermittently during his first season in English football after arriving from Borussia Dortmund but hasn't been able to hold down a regular spot at Stamford Bridge since. The arrivals of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz have all limited his playing time on the field - as have injuries.

The American has even linked up with former manager Thomas Tuchel in the Premier League but hasn't found consistency easy to come by. The hope from Shevncheko's end is that Pulisic would relish a slower-paced league to kickstart his fortunes - and that he could perhaps even be brought in on loan.

Genoa are also looking at another Premier League star that Shevchenko knows well.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, one of Shevchenko's generals in the Ukrainian national side, is on the shortlist of players that the new coach would like to tempt to Italy. The Manchester City player has slipped down to become second-choice left-back under Pep Guardiola behind Joao Cancelo, after initially winning the role against Benjamin Mendy against the odds.

Zinchenko was originally an attacking midfielder whose long-term City career was unclear until he nailed down the full-back spot. In Genoa, the 24-year-old would have a chance to revive his fortunes back in midfield - where Shevchenko played him at international level.