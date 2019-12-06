Classic derbies between City and United

The first Manchester derby of the season takes place on Saturday with Premier League champions City hosting United.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at some memorable clashes of recent years.

City 2 United 3 (Premier League, April 7, 2018)

Paul Pogba scored twice as Manchester United came back to deny City (Nick Potts/PA)

City looked to be cruising to the title with a record six games to spare, and were humiliating their rivals into the bargain, as they powered into a 2-0 lead with goals from Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan. Yet United staged a remarkable second-half fightback to delay the party. Paul Pogba, anonymous before the break, scored two in as many minutes and Chris Smalling grabbed the winner. City were not delayed too long, however, as United lost their next game to relegation-threatened West Brom, handing City the crown.

United 1 City 2 (Premier League, September 10, 2016)

Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring for City at Old Trafford in 2016 (Martin Rickett/PA)

The eagerly-anticipated first encounter between old adversaries Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola in English football ended in victory to the City boss, and in some style. Guardiola arrived at City with a bang, overseeing some outstanding football and his side outclassed United. Goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Kelechi Iheanacho put them in command before Zlatan Ibrahimovic pounced on a mistake from debutant Claudio Bravo to pull one back.

City 2 United 3 (Premier League, December 9, 2012)

Robin Van Persie’s late free-kick won it for United (Dave Thompson/PA)

Robin Van Persie scored a dramatic late winner as United went six points clear at the top of the Premier League in what proved a decisive move in the title race. United had been pegged back after two first-half goals from Wayne Rooney as defending champions City upped the tempo in the last half-hour. Goals from Yaya Toure and Pablo Zabaleta pulled them level but United won it in injury time as Van Persie’s free-kick looped in via a deflection off Samir Nasri.

City 1 United 0 (Premier League, April 30, 2012)

Vincent Kompany celebrates his decisive goal in the 2012 title race (Martin Rickett/PA)

City captain Kompany proved the hero on a night of high tension at the Etihad Stadium as he headed the goal that put his side in control of the title race entering the final straight. Kompany struck in first-half stoppage time and United could not find a way back, losing control of their destiny in the process. City moved top on goal difference with two to play.

United 1 City 6 (October 23, 2011)

Mario Balotelli lifts his shirt to reveal the message ‘why always me?’ (Martin Rickett/PA)

City humiliated their neighbours at Old Trafford as they inflicted United’s biggest derby defeat since January 1926. Roberto Mancini’s side led only 1-0 at half-time after Mario Balotelli’s neat finish but then seized complete control control following Jonny Evans’ 47th-minute dismissal. Balotelli, in the headlines that morning after an incident involving fireworks in his bathroom, added another and Sergio Aguero also struck. Darren Fletcher pulled one back but late breakaway goals from Edin Dzeko (two) and David Silva wrapped up an emphatic win.

United 4 City 3 (September 20, 2009)

Michael Owen grabbed a last-gasp winning goal in a classic derby at Old Trafford (Dave Thompson/PA)

Michael Owen scored deep into injury time to give United a dramatic victory in what manager Sir Alex Ferguson labelled as “the best derby of all time”. The game started at a frantic pace with Rooney netting in just the second minute before Gareth Barry levelled. Fletcher put United back ahead with a header but City again replied, this time with a Craig Bellamy stunner. Bellamy scored a third City equaliser in the 90th minute after Fletcher’s second, but substitute Owen had the final say in the sixth minute of time added on.