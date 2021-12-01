Cristiano Ronaldo comments on Instagram post criticising Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win

Cristiano Ronaldo thinks that he has to work harder than Lionel Messi to be recognised as a Ballon d'Or winner, according to his Instagram activity.

The Manchester United forward weighed in on an Instagram post that criticised the Ballon d'Or voters for awarding Messi his seventh title. The account, which goes by the handle "cr7.0_lendario", listed out Ronaldo's achievements, while saying that Messi didn't deserve the gong this time around.

"For Cristiano to win this prize he has to be 300% unquestionable," the Instagram account in question stated. "It's no use scoring the most beautiful bike of the year, being champion of everything by club, top scorer of everything and scoring a hat-trick in the World Cup, they still provide a way to take his prize.

"With Messi, it's the other way around. He can do a low-key season, way below, they'll always find a way to favour him and give him the prize."

Ronaldo, in response, commented "factos" with a thumbs-up emoji.

CR7 has this week embroiled himself in a war of words with France Football editor Pascal Ferre, after the Ballon d'Or chief stated that Ronaldo had privately told him it was his personal ambition to end his career with more Golden Ball awards than Messi.

"Pascal Ferre lied and used my name to promote himself and to promote the publication that he works for," Ronaldo said. "It's unacceptable for the person responsible for handing out such a prestigious award to lie in this way and to show disrespect to someone who has always respected France Football and the Ballon d'Or."

Ronaldo has won five Ballon d'Ors in his career, his first coming in 2008.