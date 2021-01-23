Crystal Palace prepared to let Christian Benteke leave

Crystal Palace will listen to offers for Christian Benteke following the arrival of Jean-Phillipe Mateta.

Mateta has joined the Eagles on loan from Bundesliga outfit Mainz for the rest of the season, and there is an obligation to buy if he makes 15 Premier League starts.

The Frenchman’s arrival is bound to push Benteke down the Selhurst Park pecking order, and West Brom are weighing up a move, according to Mail Online.

Benteke has found the back of the net just three times in 2020/21, with two of those goals coming in a 5-1 thrashing of West Brom at the Hawthorns in December.

The former Aston Villa front man joined Palace from Liverpool in 2016 for a then club record fee of around £30 million.

However, he hasn’t lived up to his price tag, managing only 24 goals in 120 appearances for the Eagles - 15 of them in his first season at the club.

While the 30-year-old could choose to see out his contract, which expires at the end of the season, a departure this month doesn’t appear to be out of the question.

