Tottenham chief Daniel Levy holding out for biggest naming rights deal in world sport for Spurs stadium

The £1 billion ground opened it is doors in April after several delays, but Levy is yet to find a buyer for the naming rights.

According to the Telegraph, the Spurs chief is demanding a whopping £25m a year from any interested parties, and he has confirmed that he still isn’t close to agreeing any deal.

In addition to the price, Levy wants a 15-year commitment, meaning on his terms the club would earn a total of £375m.

It would be the biggest naming rights deal in world sport, a record currently held by the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, which is worth £24.4m a year.

Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium currently has the biggest naming rights deal in English football at £21.9m a year.

The report adds that experts believe a more realistic valuation is £17.5m per year, with one source telling the newspaper: “If you look at global equivalents, Daniel Levy is quoting too high”.

But the chairman made it clear in an interview that he was not planning on budging with his demands.

“We are only going to do a naming-rights deal if we get the right brand, in the right sector, on the right money,” he told the Evening Standard.

“If we can’t meet those three criteria, we won’t do it. At the moment, we haven’t found a company that meets all three criteria. We are not really close to anything on that at the moment.”

