Liverpool targeting Championship star as Mohamed Salah replacement: report

The curtain will fall on the Jurgen Klopp era at Liverpool on Sunday afternoon when the Reds host Wolves at Anfield.

That will see the German’s nine-year stint in charge of the Reds come to a close to mark the start of what is set to be a busy summer for the club.

Arne Slot looks set to be named as Klopp’s replacement, while the club have also hired a new sporting director in Richard Hughes.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Image credit: Getty Images)

While it will be all change in the dugout and boardroom, there will likely be significant changes in among the playing staff. Liverpool’s forward line in particular could be set for a transitional period. While Mohamed Salah is expected to stay for the 2024/25 season, the Egyptian will turn 32 next month and has just one year left on his current deal with the club.

Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez’s futures have also been the subject of speculation and according to transfer journalist Ben Jacobs, via GiveMeSport, the club are mitigating for any changes by targeting a younger wide player this summer.

They claim that Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville fits this profile, with Dutchman Slot a big admirer of his young compatriot.

Crysencio Summerville of Leeds United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Summerville has a key part of Leeds’ promotion push this season, netting 20 goals for the club, who are looking to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking via the Championship playoffs.

The 22-year-old also reportedly has the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle, Tottenham and Bayer Leverkusen monitoring him, while Leeds will look to retain him if they do win promotion.

The report adds that Liverpool’s main other transfer target will be a centre-back this summer.

