Premier League duo set to battle with Celtic for Southampton goalkeeper: report

Southampton are preparing to welcome plenty of interest for goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.

The 34-year-old is wanted by two Premier League clubs as well as Scottish giants Celtic this summer.

McCarthy has made just seven appearances for the Saints so far this season but could yet help Russell Martin's side back to the top flight via the Championship play-offs later this month.

Celtic are said to be leading the interest according to the Daily Mail, given goalkeeper Joe Hart is set to retire at the end of the season.

Newcastle United and Liverpool however are also interested in the veteran goalkeeper as a back-up goalkeeper, given his English status.

Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher is looking to play regular first-team football following his impressive spell as Alisson's understudy this season.

Newcastle want to bring in Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale but understand any deal to bring in the England international could prove costly.

Alex McCarthy in action for Southampton.

McCarthy has Premier League experience with Reading, QPR, Crystal Palace and Southampton but is still attracted by the challenge in Scotland with Celtic, given they will play European football next season.

The Southampton shot-stopper was in fine form at the weekend as his side drew 0-0 with West Brom in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.

He twice denied Albion forward Grady Diangana with manager Martin praising McCarthy for his performance at the Hawthorns.

"He was massive today, (he has great with) long throws and the way he came and dealt with things," began Martin. "The last two weeks I’ve loved the way we’ve defended.

"I just don't think anything phases him. He has that laid-back mentality but he really backs himself as a goalkeeper. He has been fantastic."

