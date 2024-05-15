Another Manchester United star is preparing Old Trafford farewell, ahead of this weekend: report

Manchester United will play their final home game of the season on Wednesday evening with several players set to say their Old Trafford farewells.

Raphael Varane confirmed earlier this week that he will be leaving the club upon the expiration of his contract, while Anthony Martial’s deal is also up this summer, meaning he is set to follow his compatriot out of the exit door.

But according to a report in the Sun, it’s not only these soon-to-be out-of-contract players who will be saying an Old Trafford farewell against Newcastle United.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka still has a year remaining on his Red Devils contract, but will reportedly join Varane and Martial in waving goodbye, with the club paving the way for his departure by producing a t-shirt in his honour, showing him lifting the Carabao Cup.

The 26-year-old joined the club in 2019 on a five-year deal from Crystal Palace for £45million, with the club triggering a one-year extension last year, despite Diogo Dalot moving ahead of him in the right-back pecking order.

But Manchester United are now willing to listen to ‘cut-price’ offers for the former England under-21 international, who has been linked with a £20million return to Selhurst Park.

The trio of Varane, Martial and Wan-Bissaka will all go down as transfer misses, with the club looking to rebuild this summer, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe takes the helm for his first transfer window since he completed his investment in the club.

