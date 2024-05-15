Another Manchester United star is preparing Old Trafford farewell, ahead of this weekend: report

Manchester United are set to undergo a rebuilding process this summer

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United will play their final home game of the season on Wednesday evening with several players set to say their Old Trafford farewells. 

Raphael Varane confirmed earlier this week that he will be leaving the club upon the expiration of his contract, while Anthony Martial’s deal is also up this summer, meaning he is set to follow his compatriot out of the exit door. 

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.