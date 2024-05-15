What Manchester City and Arsenal need to do to win the Premier League as title battle goes to the final weekend

By
published

Manchester City have the advantage after seeing off Spurs, but what are the full title race permutations heading into the final weekend

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Premier League title race will go down to the final weekend. 

Last weekend’s scores meant that Manchester City and Arsenal’s battle to be crowned champions would go the distance, but Erling Haaland’s double for City at Tottenham on Tuesday evening means that Pep Guardiola’s men hold the advantage going into the final fixtures. 

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.