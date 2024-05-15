What Manchester City and Arsenal need to do to win the Premier League as title battle goes to the final weekend

The Premier League title race will go down to the final weekend.

Last weekend’s scores meant that Manchester City and Arsenal’s battle to be crowned champions would go the distance, but Erling Haaland’s double for City at Tottenham on Tuesday evening means that Pep Guardiola’s men hold the advantage going into the final fixtures.

City are aiming for a sixth title in seven years to continue their period of modern-day dominance under Guardiola, while his former assistant Mikel Arteta is looking to deliver a first Gunners title since the Invincibles conquered all in 2003/04.

Here is a look at the final-day permutations.

What Manchester City must do to win the title

Pep Guardiola is shooting for a fourth successive title (Image credit: Getty Images)

This one is simple. Manchester City will win a historic fourth consecutive Premier League title if they beat West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Their two-point buffer over Arsenal going into the final fixtures means that the Citizens have matters in their own hands.

City will also be crowned champions should Arsenal drop points at home to Everton.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What Arsenal must do to win the title

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could bring home a first title in two decades (Image credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

While City head into the final weekend as masters of their own destiny, Arsenal do have a chance to win their first Premier League title for 20 years this weekend.

Firstly, Arsenal must beat Everton at the Emirates Stadium to stand any chance of overhauling City. Should they do that, all eyes will be on the score 200 miles up the road.

If City lose to West Ham in David Moyes’ Hammers farewell, then Arsenal will be the Premier League champions with a win.

And if City are only able to draw with the Irons, an Arsenal win would see them pip Guardiola’s men on goal difference, as the Gunners head into the season finale with a goal difference of plus-61, one better than City.

When do the final matches take place?

As is the norm, the final set of fixtures all kick off at the same time so that no team will have the advantage of knowing another result in advance.

The games will all therefore kick off at 4pm on Sunday, May 19, so by 6pm we should know if City have made history or if Arsenal have ended their trophy drought.

More Arsenal and Manchester City stories

Arsenal defender to leave this summer, in worrying move for Mikel Arteta: report

Manchester City's 115 charges outcome explained by football finance expert, with Citizens facing HUGE settlement problem

Quiz! Can you name the top 50 Premier League assist-makers ever?