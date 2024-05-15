Germany announce first 12 players selected for Euro 2024 squad, as Julian Nagelsmann prepares side for home tournament

Germany have started the announcement of their Euro 2024 squad, with their full preliminary squad set to be announced on Thursday 16 May.

With Julian Nagelsmann in charge, Germany are among the favourites to win Euro 2024 due to having a strong squad and the fact the tournament is on home soil this summer.

But, despite the domestic season still not being complete, the first 12 players to make the initial team has been announced by Die Mannschaft, starting with Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck on May 12.

Schlotterbeck was the first name announced (Image credit: Getty Images)

Schlotterbeck has been an integral part of Dortmund's run to the Champions League final this season, and since his announcement fellow defenders Robin Koch (Frankfurt), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen) and Maximilian Mittelstadt (Stuttgart) have all been included in the Germany squad, too.

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is set to feature in his seventh senior international tournament for his nation, too, having been announced as part of the side. The 38-year-old has had mixed experiences with Germany across his 15-year international career, having won the 2014 World Cup but also faced group stage elimination in both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

His team-mates Leroy Sane and Aleksandar Pavlovic have also made the initial squad, with the latter receiving just his second-ever call up for the senior side - though he's still yet to make his debut. Still only 20, the midfielder has made 21 appearances in all competitions for Bayern this term, and has clearly impressed his former boss Nagelsmann with his performances.

Germany have also included Stuttgart midfielder Chris Fuhrich, Robert Andrich of Bayer Leverkusen, Brighton's Pascal Gross, Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug, with Kai Havertz of Arsenal rounding off the initial 12.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All 12 players will be hopeful of making the final Germany squad, with the national team required to submit their side by June 7, seven days before facing Scotland at the Allianz Arena on June 14.

The Germany squad is coming together (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Germany Euro 2024 preliminary squad so far

GK: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

DF: Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

DF: Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt)

DF: Maximilian Mittlestadt (Stuttgart)

DF: Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund)

MF: Pascal Gross (Brighton)

MF: Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen)

MF: Chris Fuhrich (Stuttgart)

MF: Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich)

MF: Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)

FW: Niclas Fullkrug (Borussia Dortmund)

FW: Kai Havertz (Arsenal)

More Euro 2024 stories

Who will England play before Euro 2024? The Three Lions to play two warm-up games ahead of the tournament.

How hot will it be at Euro 2024? The temperatures expected for the tournament in Germany.

Find out how to watch every Euro 2024 fixture this summer.