Manchester United report: Cristiano Ronaldo to have last laugh over Erik ten Hag by masterminding £90m transfer

Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo could come back to haunt Erik ten Hag again, after a report outlined his desire to bring a former team-mate with him to Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo’s well-documented falling out with Ten Hag was the catalyst behind the premature end to the Portuguese’s second Old Trafford stint in January 2023, when he headed out to the Saudi Pro League.

The Red Devils have endured another disappointing campaign, currently sitting eighth in the Premier League table, which would be their worst-ever performance in the competition if they are unable to improve their standing with two games left.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

And now, according to the Mirror, Ronaldo could hand Manchester United another problem as he reportedly wants his compatriot Bruno Fernandes to join him at Al-Nassr.

The 39-year-old is said to be trying to convince his side to prepare a big-money bid that could be in the £80-90million mark to land the 29-year-old.

Fernandes has been one of the Red Devils’ best performers during this trying season, but recent reports have suggested that there are only three ‘untouchables’ in the current squad that the hierarchy will not entertain offers for.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes (Image credit: Getty Images)

That trio is Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund, offering Ronaldo and Al-Nassr that Fernandes could be obtainable, should the offer be right.

Fernandes has two years left on his current deal, plus an option for a further year, meaning the club are protected over his future, but they do acknowledge that they will need to match his ambitions.

A big-money offer would test Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s resolve, as the new minority owner will know that any funds raised can be reinvested in the squad and ease their profit and sustainability position.

