Chelsea told superstar striker is 'waiting' for their call, following underwhelming season: report

Chelsea are prioritising signing a new centre-forward this summer after a difficult season

Mauricio Pochettino watches Chelsea in action against West Ham in May 2024.
Another underwhelming campaign will shortly draw to a close for big-spending Chelsea, but the Blues are determined to make more statement signings this summer.  

The Stamford Bridge have spent more than £1 billion on players over the last two years, but they are yet to see on-field success as a reward.

