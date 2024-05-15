Arsenal begin talks over £80m Bruno Guimaraes transfer: report

Arsenal are in the market for a new midfielder this summer, with Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes said to be leading the list

Arsenal target Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United, December 2023
Arsenal are targeting Bruno Guimaraes this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have begun discussions over a move for Newcastle United star, Bruno Guimaraes.

That's according to one report, with the Gunners said to be keen on another midfielder to bolster their squad this summer. For much of the season, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard have played alongside the likes of Kai Havertz, Jorginho and Thomas Partey in Mikel Arteta's midfield, but this is still a position in flux.

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White

Content Editor