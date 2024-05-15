Arsenal begin talks over £80m Bruno Guimaraes transfer: report

Arsenal have begun discussions over a move for Newcastle United star, Bruno Guimaraes.

That's according to one report, with the Gunners said to be keen on another midfielder to bolster their squad this summer. For much of the season, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard have played alongside the likes of Kai Havertz, Jorginho and Thomas Partey in Mikel Arteta's midfield, but this is still a position in flux.

Jorginho recently signed a new contract but Havertz has impressed more as a No.9, while Partey has been unreliable with his fitness – meaning a new player is a necessity.

Arsenal's Thomas Partey has been hugely unreliable this season (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed via CaughtOffside that Arsenal have “made contact with [Guimaraes'] camp” over a move this summer – but has stressed that the north Londoners will not be triggering the £100 million release clause set by Newcastle.

The Brazilian's clause is only active until June 30, as per the Athletic, meaning that any deal will only be made after that. A transfer will be dependent on price, too, with Arsenal only wanting to enter the race, should the fee drop significantly for the 26-year-old.

“Arsenal appreciate Guimaraes, but have no intention to trigger his clause meaning they would only enter the race if the price drops,” Jacobs says. “As long as the clause is active, Newcastle are going to simply point to its value, but it’s understood offers exceeding £80m could be entertained should Guimaraes wish to leave for a Champions League club.”

Newcastle United will want over £80m for Bruno Guimaraes (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it's likely that Arsenal have sounded out Bruno over his interest in a move but that such contact does not necessarily move a transfer will happen. Manchester City are still said to be leading the queue for the midfielder, according to Jacobs, and the Gunners' interest in both Bruno and Toon team-mate Alexander Isak means that Mikel Arteta may opt to just sign the latter instead of both.

Guimaraes is worth €85m, according to Transfermarkt.

