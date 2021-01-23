David Moyes set to extend West Ham stay

David Moyes is set to earn a new deal at West Ham after transforming the East London side’s fortunes this season.

Having steered the Hammers to safety in 2019/20, the 57-year-old has them sitting seventh in the Premier League, just two points off a Champions League spot.

While the Scot’s existing contract contains the option of a one-year extension, the club are keen to give him a long-term deal, according to The Guardian.

Due to the financial effects of the pandemic, West Ham have not yet been able to enter negotiations with Moyes, but they hope to have a clearer picture of what they can offer him by May.

The former Everton and Manchester United manager returned to the London Stadium in December 2019 following a six-month stint at the helm during the 2017/18 season, when the Hammers finished 13th after flirting with relegation earlier in the campaign.

For now, Moyes’ attentions turn to hosting Doncaster Rovers in the FA Cup fourth round and the remainder of the January transfer window.

Following Sébastian Haller’s departure to Ajax earlier this month, West Ham are in the market for a striker, with Bournemouth’s Josh King, Giovanni Simeone of Cagliari, Reims’ Boulaye Dia and André Silva of Eintracht Frankfurt all reported to be of interest.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 53%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but for less than half price...

NOW READ

FEATURE 5 potential ways Liverpool could alter their attack to get scoring again

MARK WHITE The sad demise of Mesut Ozil: How will the Arsenal star be remembered?

IN THE MAG 100 greatest Premier League players... EVER! Plus Ginola exclusive, the FA Cup thief, Nigel Pearson and more