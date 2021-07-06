Euro 2020: A round-up of the best England unicorn memes from the internet

We all have our big tournament traditions, whether it's putting an England flag outside the house or sweating on the injury updates of a crocked star. But Euro 2020 has affirmed that the England squad's best tradition... is playing in a swimming pool with unicorns.

Gone are the days of the dentist chair, replaced by all-the-more wholesome images of Bukayo Saka jumping into the water on the back of a frankly ridiculous inflatable. When these pictures dropped onto social media,

Saka has been one of the stars of the tournament - and now he's a household name, thanks to one picture of him bounding into a swimming pool.

Here's a round-up of some of the best memes that Twitter had to offer after the event.

🦄🐬

pic.twitter.com/wdciQoyT45July 4, 2021 See more

It's Coming Home

@robbeckettcomic pic.twitter.com/kpJTz4WWJyJuly 4, 2021 See more

pic.twitter.com/RdRpthacQYJuly 5, 2021 See more

pic.twitter.com/ZF4dHDryUsJuly 4, 2021 See more

pic.twitter.com/sfe1VGvE0hJuly 4, 2021 See more

pic.twitter.com/YlI9uisspgJuly 4, 2021 See more

ride like the wind bullseye

pic.twitter.com/xvv8tCN943July 5, 2021 See more

May the force be with you, Bukayo.

You know what to do @bankofengland.

If all else fails (which it won't 😉), you've always got a cereal brand to fall back on!

Not quite how we all remember it 👀

