Everton v Manchester City live stream: how to watch the FA Cup wherever you are in the world

Everton v Manchester City live stream, BT Sport, Saturday 20 March, 5.30pm GMT

Manchester City will be looking to advance to the FA Cup final at the expense of Everton on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in midweek, securing a 4-0 aggregate victory over Borussia Monchengladbach. It is only a matter of time before City pick up another Premier League title, with second-placed Manchester United 14 points behind the leaders at present. City are also through to the League Cup final, where they are widely expected to see off the threat of Tottenham at Wembley.

The quadruple is very much in the club’s sights, then, although it should be remembered that many teams have been tipped to win the four major trophies in years gone by and no one has yet managed it. Triumphing on four fronts would be an extraordinary achievement, and although Guardiola played down his side’s chances earlier this week, he has no doubt contemplated the quadruple amid City’s superb run of form this calendar year.

BETTING ODDS Latest odds from Bet365 where new customers can get up to £100 in Bet Credits Everton: 15/2

Man City: 1/3

Bet Now T&C Apply

Needless to say, Everton would settle for just one piece of silverware. The Toffees have not got their hands on a trophy since winning this competition in 1995, and Carlo Ancelotti has publicly acknowledged the importance of adding a new item to the Goodison Park cabinet.

Everton beat Tottenham in a thrilling fifth-round tie but would have been hoping for a kinder draw in the quarter-finals. They might also have wanted to play away from home given their poor record on their own patch this term.

Nathan Ake has returned from injury, so City have a clean bill of health. With the international break coming up, Guardiola is likely to name his strongest XI.

Everton will have to make do without James Rodriguez, Jordan Pickford, Fabian Delph, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Jean-Phillipe Gbamin. Ancelotti is sweating on the availability of Robin Olsen, with third-choice goalkeeper Joao Virginia on standby.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

At Bet365 get up to £100 in Bet Credits

Terms and Conditions: Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply

18+, T&C'S Apply, Commercial Content

Use a VPN to watch an Everton v Manchester City live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal