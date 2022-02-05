FPL tips: Managers swap Ronaldo for Palace hotshot

FPL managers have made a beeline for a Crystal Palace hotshot ahead of gameweek 24 of the Premier League season.

Meanwhile, a Premier League legend has suffered an ownership dent after a minor goals and assists drought.

Here’s how bosses have been spending their FPL budget ahead of another round of action.

King Edouard

Crystal Palace’s Odsonne Edouard has seen his ownership rise by around 100,000 managers ahead of GW24 thanks to his excellent form.

The £6.5m forward has notched 30 points in his last four appearances thanks to three goals and two assists in that period, with one of those goals coming against high-flying Liverpool.

Edouard has backed that up with three Threat scores of 50 or more in those games, showing he has been good value for those excellent returns.

At just 5.6 per cent selection the Palace man remains a differential option – don’t delay for too long however, his price has already risen by £0.2m in recent weeks.

Elsewhere, Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin has enjoyed an ownership bump of more than 75,000 as new squad members arrived at St James’ Park.

The Frenchman comes in at just £6.7m and has managed a respectable 84 points this term, ranking second for Creativity among forwards and eighth for Threat.

Two goals in his last three appearances ended a period without a goal, while new arrivals such as Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes may provide improved service.

Harry Kane meanwhile has been signed up by more than 20,000 bosses ahead of GW24 thanks to four goals and one assist in his last six games.

The Tottenham striker is still expensive at £12.3m, but upcoming games against Southampton and Wolves could provide more goals.

Ron’s gone wrong

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the players who has made way for the more popular forwards ahead of GW24, losing around 50,000 owners.

The Portuguese has not had a bad season at United, but the club’s struggles and a lack of goals or assists in his last three appearances has been enough to put many FPL bosses off.

Along with his premium price tag of £12.5m, even upcoming games against Burnley, Southampton, Brighton, Leeds and Watford have not been enough to keep many managers interested.

Emmanuel Dennis however has seen a far greater ownership drop, with more than 150,000 managers deciding to swap the Watford forward out.

The £6.2m striker was backed by plenty with the captaincy in GW23 thanks to a favourable-looking double gameweek against Norwich and Burnley, but it wasn’t to be.

Instead, the Hornets picked up one point from both games thanks to a 3-0 defeat to Norwich, in which Dennis was sent off, and a 0-0 draw against lowly Burnley.