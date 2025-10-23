Is Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero still injured? Premier League injury update

Cristian Romero played no part in Spurs' 0-0 draw with Monaco and it remains to be seen whether the Argentine defender will be fit for the weekend

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero
Tottenham defender Cristian Romero (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham will hope to potentially have Cristian Romero back in time for their Premier League clash with Everton this weekend.

The Lilywhites drew 0-0 with Monaco in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, earning yet another vital point under Thomas Frank in their quest for further progression in Europe.

Is Cristian Romero fit to play for Tottenham against Everton this weekend?

Cristian Romero is reportedly on his way out of Tottenham this summer

Cristian Romero is one of the best Premier League defenders when fit and firing (Image credit: Getty Images)

Injury issues have often hindered Romero's progress at Tottenham, with former boss Ange Postecoglou frequently complaining about Spurs' woes in terms of fitness during his tenure at the club.

It is something Frank will be aware of, with Destiny Udogie yet another defensive option who has recently spent time on the sidelines in North London.

Manchester City target Cristian Romero

Cristian Romero had attracted summer transfer interest from Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Frank addressed the issues before his side's clash in Europe this week and admitted Romero's problem is more of a strain than a tear or a pull.

It does remain to be seen whether the Argentina international will be thrown back into the action against what will be a very physical Everton side.

“It’s an adductor strain. We will assess it more this week before we confirm any timeframe.” When asked if fans should be worried, he added: “No, I don’t think so, it’s a strain.”

Frank will speak to the media again before his side face the Toffees, so we expect the Dane to provide yet another update on the matter.

