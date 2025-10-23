Is Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero still injured? Premier League injury update

Tottenham will hope to potentially have Cristian Romero back in time for their Premier League clash with Everton this weekend.

The Lilywhites drew 0-0 with Monaco in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, earning yet another vital point under Thomas Frank in their quest for further progression in Europe.

But with the likes of James Maddison, Dominic Solanke and Radu Dragusin all currently sidelined with individual issues, it is a problem Frank will have to find a solution for, and fast.

Is Cristian Romero fit to play for Tottenham against Everton this weekend?

Cristian Romero is one of the best Premier League defenders when fit and firing (Image credit: Getty Images)

Injury issues have often hindered Romero's progress at Tottenham, with former boss Ange Postecoglou frequently complaining about Spurs' woes in terms of fitness during his tenure at the club.

It is something Frank will be aware of, with Destiny Udogie yet another defensive option who has recently spent time on the sidelines in North London.

Cristian Romero had attracted summer transfer interest from Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Frank addressed the issues before his side's clash in Europe this week and admitted Romero's problem is more of a strain than a tear or a pull.

It does remain to be seen whether the Argentina international will be thrown back into the action against what will be a very physical Everton side.

“It’s an adductor strain. We will assess it more this week before we confirm any timeframe.” When asked if fans should be worried, he added: “No, I don’t think so, it’s a strain.”

Frank will speak to the media again before his side face the Toffees, so we expect the Dane to provide yet another update on the matter.