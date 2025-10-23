Is Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero still injured? Premier League injury update
Cristian Romero played no part in Spurs' 0-0 draw with Monaco and it remains to be seen whether the Argentine defender will be fit for the weekend
Tottenham will hope to potentially have Cristian Romero back in time for their Premier League clash with Everton this weekend.
The Lilywhites drew 0-0 with Monaco in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, earning yet another vital point under Thomas Frank in their quest for further progression in Europe.
But with the likes of James Maddison, Dominic Solanke and Radu Dragusin all currently sidelined with individual issues, it is a problem Frank will have to find a solution for, and fast.
Is Cristian Romero fit to play for Tottenham against Everton this weekend?
Injury issues have often hindered Romero's progress at Tottenham, with former boss Ange Postecoglou frequently complaining about Spurs' woes in terms of fitness during his tenure at the club.
It is something Frank will be aware of, with Destiny Udogie yet another defensive option who has recently spent time on the sidelines in North London.
Frank addressed the issues before his side's clash in Europe this week and admitted Romero's problem is more of a strain than a tear or a pull.
It does remain to be seen whether the Argentina international will be thrown back into the action against what will be a very physical Everton side.
“It’s an adductor strain. We will assess it more this week before we confirm any timeframe.” When asked if fans should be worried, he added: “No, I don’t think so, it’s a strain.”
Frank will speak to the media again before his side face the Toffees, so we expect the Dane to provide yet another update on the matter.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
