Is Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch still injured? Premier League injury update

Liverpool are facing a race against time regarding Ryan Gravenberch's injury issues.

The Netherlands international played no part in the Reds' 5-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday night in Europe, as Florian Wirtz finally registered his first couple of goal contributions for the club.

With Gravenberch having played such an integral part in Arne Slot's success so far this season, the Merseysiders will want to have the former Ajax man fit and ready for the weekend.

Is Ryan Gravenberch fit to play for Liverpool this weekend?

Ryan Gravenberch has been integral to the way Liverpool want to play (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Gravenberch had initially appeared to have shaken off an injury scare he picked up during the international break, with Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman forced to clarify the matter.

But when it rains, it pours for the Reds, and after being brought off against Manchester United in their 2-1 loss at Anfield, it seems Slot will have to rejig his midfield once again, ahead of their trip to Brentford this weekend.

Ryan Gravenberch is facing a later fitness test (Image credit: Getty Images)

After not travelling to Germany in midweek, Liverpool posted a statement explaining the 23-year-old's non-inclusion in the UEFA Champions League.

Whether it is time to panic or not remains to be seen, especially given his FPL prowess in terms of goals and defensive contributions.

"Yeah, I had to take him off during the weekend because he limped a little bit, as we could all see. So, unfortunately, he's not ready to play tomorrow.

"That already means I definitely have to change one player and with him not being there, that might mean something for others as well, because he has such a particular quality in our squad, which we've seen when we played Bournemouth for example, when we played the Community Shield - that we missed a little bit of a player that was always protecting our back four.

"Ryan is not available for the Frankfurt game, hopefully he will be available at the weekend.

"But it's an ankle injury, we have to wait and see, give him a bit of time and see where he is when we come back from Frankfurt."