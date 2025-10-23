Is Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch still injured? Premier League injury update
Ryan Gravenberch was taken off against Manchester United in Liverpool's 2-1 defeat last weekend
Liverpool are facing a race against time regarding Ryan Gravenberch's injury issues.
The Netherlands international played no part in the Reds' 5-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday night in Europe, as Florian Wirtz finally registered his first couple of goal contributions for the club.
With Gravenberch having played such an integral part in Arne Slot's success so far this season, the Merseysiders will want to have the former Ajax man fit and ready for the weekend.
Is Ryan Gravenberch fit to play for Liverpool this weekend?
Gravenberch had initially appeared to have shaken off an injury scare he picked up during the international break, with Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman forced to clarify the matter.
But when it rains, it pours for the Reds, and after being brought off against Manchester United in their 2-1 loss at Anfield, it seems Slot will have to rejig his midfield once again, ahead of their trip to Brentford this weekend.
After not travelling to Germany in midweek, Liverpool posted a statement explaining the 23-year-old's non-inclusion in the UEFA Champions League.
Whether it is time to panic or not remains to be seen, especially given his FPL prowess in terms of goals and defensive contributions.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
"Yeah, I had to take him off during the weekend because he limped a little bit, as we could all see. So, unfortunately, he's not ready to play tomorrow.
"That already means I definitely have to change one player and with him not being there, that might mean something for others as well, because he has such a particular quality in our squad, which we've seen when we played Bournemouth for example, when we played the Community Shield - that we missed a little bit of a player that was always protecting our back four.
"Ryan is not available for the Frankfurt game, hopefully he will be available at the weekend.
"But it's an ankle injury, we have to wait and see, give him a bit of time and see where he is when we come back from Frankfurt."
Get Liverpool tickets at Seat Unique
Seat Unique tickets at Anfield offer a fantastic matchday. You get premium padded seats in the new Anfield Road stand (Block AM5, front rows) and access to the Brodies Lounge for three hours pre-match. Enjoy street food, a complimentary half-time drink, a matchday programme, and entertainment, including a Liverpool legend appearance, making it a truly elevated experience.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.