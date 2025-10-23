Liverpool are planning beyond Mohamed Salah, with the Egyptian King's time at Anfield looking like coming to an end.

Last season, Salah won the Premier League Player of the Season award, the Golden Boot and the Playmaker award for most assists, making him the first player in Premier League history to win all three awards in the same campaign as Liverpool lifted the title.

But despite committing his future to the club in April with a new contract, the 33-year-old has struggled at the start of this season, with just three goals in his first 12 appearances.

Liverpool accelerating Mohamed Salah replacement

Slot dropped Salah against Eintracht Frankfurt (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite being ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of last season, Salah has been sacrificed at the start of this, dropping to the bench for the win against Eintracht Frankfurt, with Arne Slot's decision sending a powerful message to the rest of the side.

talkSPORT have noted that the winger removed all Liverpool-related text from his Instagram profile in the wake of the snub – and now, his future could be a little uncertain with the Reds accelerating a move for a “medium-term” replacement.

Fichajes reports that the Merseysiders are looking to bring in Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth as the Egyptian's replacement, and that the recruitment team will consider signing the winger “as soon as possible”.

The Ghanaian, ranked at no.10 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left wingers in the world right now, has enjoyed an explosive start to the season with the Cherries, who have only lost once – the 4-2 opening night defeat to Liverpool, incidentally, in which Semenyo netted a brace.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Semenyo is capable on both flanks, offering power, unpredictability and the ability to strike off either foot, though having also signed a contract extension over the summer, he is tied into a long-term deal at Dean Court.

FourFourTwo understands that there is a sizeable release clause for any club who wish to sign the 25-year-old and that Bournemouth will not settle for any lower than that amount.

Though the report states that Semenyo is being considered right now though, it also claims that Salah will leave at the end of the season.

Antoine Semenyo has enjoyed an incredible start to the season (Image credit: Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

Having netted 188 Premier League goals – and 248 in all competitions for Liverpool in just over 400 appearances, Salah is a modern-day legend in English football, ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest Premier League players of all time – and his career at the top level may not yet be over.

Plenty of sides across Europe may yet be interested in signing the attacker in 2026, regardless of whether his drop-off continues, while the possibility of a switch to the Saudi Pro League has always been on the cards, as arguably the biggest star in the Arab world – and still one of Adidas's biggest athletes.

Semenyo is worth €55 million, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool travel to Brentford this weekend when Premier League action resumes.