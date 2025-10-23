Revealed: Why Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is now charging for autographs

Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal is now set to charge sections of supporters for an autograph.

Gone are the days when you could wait hours upon hours for just a couple of seconds with your favourite footballer, with the young Spaniard already sick of the attention he continues to gain.

Just why we hear you ask? Well, there is more than meets the eye, as FourFourTwo breaks down the shocking reports emerging from Spain.

Explained: Why Lamine Yamal will no longer sign autographs for free

Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yamal has burst onto the scene over the last two years, catching the eye week after week with his displays for both Barcelona and the Spanish national team, becoming one of the youngest-ever players to win the European Championships back in 2024.

At 18, he is tipped to become one of the shining stars of the next generation, with his dazzling footwork and carefree dribbling abilities a nightmare for opposition defenders to deal with. But why are his off-field antics now causing so much controversy?

According to Khel Now, Yamal has stopped signing shirts and autographs. You may think this is down to arrogance, but having signed an exclusive deal regarding his signature, Yamal's autograph is now only available through official paid channels.

The teenager doesn’t sign autographs anymore at Barca's training ground, following advice from his management, leaving hundreds of children who idolise him dissapointed each day.

Why you may ask?

Yamal’s autograph is set to be turned into a commercial property. Other objects such as jerseys, boots, and merchandise with his autograph will now have to be bought by interested fans from shops. It readily turns the rising star’s autograph into a valuable asset.

In FourFourTwo's view, we can't help but feel like this is a bit of an own goal from the Barcelona teenager, especially given his rise from humble kid to first-team superstar at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is one of the best teenage talents on the planet (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report adds how Yamal will still stop and meet fans waiting for him before training and after games, but they may just be limited to a photograph given his new commercial deal.

It's another sorry step for modern football, if this is the case, could you imagine the likes of Roy Keane finding out about this?