Alan Shearer's honest Alexander Isak admission and transfer verdict will surprise Liverpool fans

News
By published

Alan Shearer has delivered some home truths regarding Alexander Isak's start to life at Liverpool

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer
Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alan Shearer has delivered an honest admission on Alexander Isak's start to life at Liverpool.

Isak, who joined the reigning Premier League champions in a deal worth £125m during the summer, has scored just one club goal for his new club and was brought off at half-time in the Champions League on Wednesday.

'It hasn't been the start to the season that he would have wanted' - Alan Shearer on Alexander Isak

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 22: Alexander Isak of Liverpool chases the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD3 match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Liverpool FC at Frankfurt Stadion on October 22, 2025 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Sathire Kelpa/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak played just 45 minutes for Liverpool against Eintracht Frankfurt (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's clear Shearer still holds a level of bitterness towards Isak, especially given how the former Real Sociedad man went about his move to Anfield.

The former Newcastle man has since struggled in front of goal, only scoring against Southampton in the EFL Cup, and that's something Shearer says is rare for a player of his quality.

"It hasn't been the start to the season that Isak would've wanted'" said the ex-Blackburn Rovers man when speaking to Betfair recently.

"When you consider Sweden's front three of Gyokeres, Isak and Elanga and you can't score and are on the brink of not qualifying for the World Cup. Obviously, the manager has paid the price and lost his job which is no surprise.

"Obviously with the Newcastle situation, Isak not playing or training and understandably hasn't hit the ground running at Liverpool, he was probably looking to get to full fitness at this international break, but it's gone the other way.

"It hasn't worked, he and they haven't scored and can't score which, when you look at the ability of that front three, being bottom of the group doesn't look right at all. The summer certainly hasn't helped Isak.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Alexander Isak of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team&amp;amp;apos;s first goal during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield on September 23, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Will Alexander Isak come good for Liverpool this season? (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Isak is too good a player to let this dry patch affect him, and with Mohamed Salah soon set to head off on a lengthy spell with Egypt, that could open up opportunities for the Swede to step into.

Having found the net a staggering 27 times in all competitions last year, we feel it is only a matter of time before the former Borussia Dortmund man delivers on his seismic price tag.

Get Liverpool tickets at Seat Unique

Get Liverpool tickets at Seat Unique

Seat Unique tickets at Anfield offer a fantastic matchday. You get premium padded seats in the new Anfield Road stand (Block AM5, front rows) and access to the Brodies Lounge for three hours pre-match. Enjoy street food, a complimentary half-time drink, a matchday programme, and entertainment, including a Liverpool legend appearance, making it a truly elevated experience.

View Deal
Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.