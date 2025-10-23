Alan Shearer's honest Alexander Isak admission and transfer verdict will surprise Liverpool fans

Alan Shearer has delivered an honest admission on Alexander Isak's start to life at Liverpool.

Isak, who joined the reigning Premier League champions in a deal worth £125m during the summer, has scored just one club goal for his new club and was brought off at half-time in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Shearer, who made 405 appearances from 1996 to 2006, believes a summer of uncertainty won't have helped the Sweden international, especially given his form at international level too.

'It hasn't been the start to the season that he would have wanted' - Alan Shearer on Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak played just 45 minutes for Liverpool against Eintracht Frankfurt (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's clear Shearer still holds a level of bitterness towards Isak, especially given how the former Real Sociedad man went about his move to Anfield.

The former Newcastle man has since struggled in front of goal, only scoring against Southampton in the EFL Cup, and that's something Shearer says is rare for a player of his quality.

"It hasn't been the start to the season that Isak would've wanted'" said the ex-Blackburn Rovers man when speaking to Betfair recently.

"When you consider Sweden's front three of Gyokeres, Isak and Elanga and you can't score and are on the brink of not qualifying for the World Cup. Obviously, the manager has paid the price and lost his job which is no surprise.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Obviously with the Newcastle situation, Isak not playing or training and understandably hasn't hit the ground running at Liverpool, he was probably looking to get to full fitness at this international break, but it's gone the other way.

"It hasn't worked, he and they haven't scored and can't score which, when you look at the ability of that front three, being bottom of the group doesn't look right at all. The summer certainly hasn't helped Isak.

Will Alexander Isak come good for Liverpool this season? (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Isak is too good a player to let this dry patch affect him, and with Mohamed Salah soon set to head off on a lengthy spell with Egypt, that could open up opportunities for the Swede to step into.

Having found the net a staggering 27 times in all competitions last year, we feel it is only a matter of time before the former Borussia Dortmund man delivers on his seismic price tag.