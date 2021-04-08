Granada v Man Utd live stream: how to watch the Europa League wherever you are in the world

Granada v Man Utd live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 8 April, 8pm BST

Manchester United will be looking to establish a first-leg advantage when they take on Granada in the quarter-finals of the Europa League on Thursday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dismissed the importance of winning trophies shortly prior to his team’s elimination from the FA Cup last month. It was a strange stance to take, particularly for a manager of Manchester United who won plenty of silverware during his time as a player at Old Trafford. Perhaps it was just Solskjaer’s public position, as the Norwegian must know that he is under slight pressure to deliver a tangible sign of progress sooner rather than later.

United are sitting securely in second spot in the Premier League, with a top-four finish looking almost certain. They should therefore go all out for victory in the Europa League, a competition they won under Jose Mourinho in 2017. United would have preferred not to have been in this tournament at the start of the season - they dropped into the Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League - but Solskjaer and his players should not think the competition is beneath them.

There were signs of rust in Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Brighton, but United once again dug deep to come from behind and register a victory. They will not want to give Granada a head-start on Thursday, but the Red Devils will no doubt draw confidence from the convincing manner in which they dispatched Real Sociedad - a domestic rival of their upcoming opponents - in the last 16.

Granada lost 3-0 to Villarreal at the weekend, and sit eighth in the La Liga standings. That might not strike fear into the hearts of United’s players, but they have overcome decent sides in Napoli and Molde earlier in the competition and should not be written off completely.

United will be without Anthony Martial, Eric Bailly, Juan Mata and Phil Jones, while Marcus Rashford will need to be assessed.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

