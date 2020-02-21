Hamilton defenders Aaron McGowan and Sam Woods are derby doubts

Hamilton have fitness doubts over defenders Aaron McGowan and Sam Woods ahead of the Lanarkshire derby against Motherwell.

Another defender, Jamie Hamilton, is suspended for one match, but avoided a three-match ban after overturning his latest red card.

Mickel Miller, Andy Dales and George Oakley (hamstring) remain out along with Brian Easton (shoulder), Ryan Fulton (knee) while Ciaran McKenna is closing in on a comeback.

Motherwell have Christopher Long available after the striker missed the midweek defeat by St Mirren with a thigh strain.

Centre-backs Peter Hartley, Declan Gallagher (both illness) and Bevis Mugabi (eye) trained on Friday and will be assessed but Jake Carroll (Achilles) has been ruled out for the season.

Forwards Christy Manzinga (suspension), Jamie Semple and Mikael Ndjoli (both knee) are out while long-term absentees Charles Dunne (groin) and David Turnbull (knee) are getting closer.

Hamilton provisional squad: Southwood, McGowan, Fjortoft, Woods, Hunt, McMann, Want, Gogic, Alston, Martin, Ogkmpoe, Templeton, Collar, Smith, Winter, Davies, Gourlay.

Motherwell provisional squad: Gillespie, Tait, Grimshaw, Hartley, Gallagher, Mugabi, Campbell, Donnelly, O’Hara, Polworth, Hylton, Seedorf, Ilic, Maciver, Aarons, Long, Watt, Maguire, Carson.