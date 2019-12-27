Hanley facing late fitness check for Norwich

Norwich boss Daniel Farke will check on Grant Hanley’s fitness ahead of Saturday’s visit of Tottenham.

The defender has only recently returned from four months out with groin and hernia problems and Farke is unsure if the skipper can play his third game in a week.

Ben Godfrey and Timm Klose (both knee) remain out while Josip Drmic (hamstring) is not expected to return until next weekend.

Tottenham trio Son Heung-min, Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks are all suspended.

Son is serving the second of his three-match ban while Sissoko and Winks serve one-match bans for picking up five yellow cards.

Spurs will check on Dele Alli (groin), Tanguy Ndombele (groin) and Erik Lamela (hamstring) while Ben Davies (ankle) and Hugo Lloris (elbow) are out.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Fahrmann, McGovern, Aarons, Zimmermann, Hanley, Byram, Lewis, Hernandez, Cantwell, Trybull, Tettey, Amadou, McLean, Pukki, Vrancic, Buendia, Stiepermann, Srbeny, Pukki.

Tottenham provisional squad: Gazzaniga, Vorm, Aurier, Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Tanganga, Vertonghen, Rose, Dier, Ndombele, Wanyama, Skipp, Eriksen, Lo Celso, Sessegnon, Moura, Dele, Kane, Parrott.