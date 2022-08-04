"He was my hero" – Joe Cole reveals dream guests ahead of the launch of new BT podcast 'The Joe Cole Cast'

Joe Cole has revealed his dream podcast guests ahead of the launch of his very own show on BT Sport Pods, The Joe Cole Cast, set for release on August 27.

"I'd love to have Paul Gascoigne, that would be amazing," said former West Ham, Chelsea, Liverpool and England playmaker Cole. "I'd like to chat to him about his career because he was my hero. I don't know whether that's possible at the moment but he'd be someone that I'd love to talk to you. He was world class in his pomp – a player so many other greats looked up to and respected. So definitely Gazza."

When asked to name a manager he'd love to sit down and chat with, Cole named two former Three Lions bosses. "I'd like I'd like to interview Terry Venables," Cole told FFT. "He was such a shrewd manager and he'd have some excellent stories. If I could bend the rules and have anyone from history, though, Bobby Robson would be the dream. He was such a great man and he's still so missed by the football community. To have him back and enjoy half an hour with him and listen to his stories would be incredible."

Cole, who now works as a pundit for BT Sport, is looking forward to hosting his own show, and feels his experiences as a footballer will be key in getting his guests to open up.

"Having that ability to chat to someone, while also having shared some of those experiences, I think gives the fans an insight into behind the scenes that you maybe wouldn't get without that connection. So I hope it's something that the fans are going to love."

The Joe Cole Cast, part of a soon-to-launch new series of free podcasts and audio documentaries - BT Sport Pods - debuts from 27 August. Visit btsport.com/pods (opens in new tab)