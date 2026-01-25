‘I told Diego Maradona his laces weren’t tied and he shrugged it off. He played six minutes like that, as if he was playing on the street!’ Michael Laudrup on his incredible encounter with the football legend
The Danish legend played with - and against - some of the greatest players of his generation
When it comes to career paths, Michael Laudrup’s playing career is hard to beat.
After rising to prominence in the Danish league with KB and then Brondby at the start of the 1980s, the playmaker would spend six seasons in Serie A with Lazio and then Juventus, at a time when the Italian league was easily the best in the world.
Shortly before the 1990s were ushered in, the Dane would make the move to Barcelona to play under his childhood hero Johan Cruyff, becoming a pillar of the Barca ‘Dream Team’ before making the controversial move to Real Madrid in 1994, before short stints with Japanese side Vissel Kobe and Ajax.
Laudrup on the best players he played with
Over these 17 years, Laudrup played with some of the game’s greats; his partnership with French icon Michel Platini at Juventus being just one of the highlights.
“It was special to play alongside him, he was the best European player at the time,” Laudrup recalls speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo. “Whether he was the best I’ve ever played with is a question I can’t answer. I don’t like comparisons.
“How do I compare Platini to Peter Schmeichel, for example? Or with Romario or Ronald Koeman?
“I could easily pick out 25 fantastic players I played with. I can say, however, that the best opponent I played against was Diego Maradona.
“Back then, the pitches were harder to play on and Maradona usually had three or four opponents around him, getting kicked as well, but he was so quick on his feet and if he was hit, he’d be up again immediately.
“I remember a game against him at Napoli – before the match, we were waiting to go onto the pitch, 21 players standing there, and then Maradona stepped in.
“There were around 80,000 in the stadium and after about six minutes, one of our defenders fouled him. When he stood up, I noticed his boot laces weren’t tied.
“I said to him, “Hey Diego, your boot laces, you’ve not tied them properly.”
“He said, “Ah yeah, you’re right.”
“He played six minutes with his laces undone, like he’d forgotten, as if he was playing on the street! Fantastic."
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
