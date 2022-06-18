“He’s really good at Fortnite”: Career in Esports beckons for ex-Arsenal star Mesut Ozil

Former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil will focus on a career in Esports when he retires from football, according to his agent.

The German World Cup winner’s future is in limbo after he was frozen out of the Fenerbahce squad, and new manager Jorge Jesus suggested his time at the club was up.

Ozil, 33, has played only three league matches since mid-January, but he has another two years left to run on his contract in Turkey.

(Image credit: PA)

It remains unclear what will happen next, although his agent Dr Erkut Sogut told the Telegraph that he expects Ozil to stay in Istanbul.

“I think he will not play football in any other club any more. I can't see that – it will be Fenerbahce and that’s it,” he said.

Perhaps more surprising is what Sogut expects Ozil to do next, once the former Werder Bremen, Schalke, Real Madrid and Arsenal man’s decorated playing career is over.

(Image credit: PA Media)

“He will go more into Esports, play himself and maybe become an Esports athlete,” said the agent.

“He’s really good, to be honest, at Fortnite and I think one day I wouldn’t be surprised if he is competing.

“He owns a team – M10 Esports – and he has players. He has a gaming house in Germany. He has football, like Fifa, and Fortnite.”

