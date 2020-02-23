How Dominic Calvert-Lewin fared for Everton in Premier League clash with Arsenal

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored an acrobatic overhead kick as Everton fell to a 3-2 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The 22-year-old opened the scoring for the Toffees in the first minute of the match, recording his 14th goal of the season.

Since Carlo Ancelotti took over at Goodison Park, no one has scored more goals in the Premier League than the English forward.

His recent performances, including four goals in his last five matches, have marked him as a possibility for inclusion in Gareth Southgate’s squad for England’s upcoming friendlies against Italy and Denmark at the end of March, especially with the injuries to Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Calvert-Lewin’s performance.

Creativity

As part of a strike partnership with Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin looked to get forward at every opportunity and linked up well with the Brazilian to create chances. With his side a goal behind at 3-2, the former Sheffield United youngster almost had a second, and probably should have, although he slid in slightly ahead of a Richarlison cross.

Goal threat

Calvert-Lewin put his side ahead after less than a minute at the Emirates with an acrobatic overhead kick, after Arsenal were unable to clear a free-kick from Gylfi Sigurdsson. After a rebounded shot from Richarlison, the ball fell to Calvert-Lewin in the centre of the box, but Bernd Leno was able to deny the forward at point-blank range.

Overall

Calvert-Lewin’s opening goal gave his side the ideal start to the match and provided a great platform for them to go on and get something from the game, which they were unable to take. He was stifled more in the second half following his explosive start, and although he linked well with Richarlison on occasion, he was sometimes behind the pace when reading crosses coming in from the left.