Inter Milan to make Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang number one target if they lose Lautaro Martinez

Inter Milan will make Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang their number one target this summer if they lose Lautaro Martinez, reports La Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Barcelona are the favourites to sign Martinez, according to ESPN, with the striker linked with several high profile clubs after an impressive season for Inter. The 22-year-old has scored 16 goals in 28 games in all competitions so far in 2019/20.

Manchester United are also keen on Martinez, but the Argentina international would prefer a move to Barca. Manchester City and Real Madrid are monitoring the forward as well, who has a release clause of £92.3m written into his contract.

United are struggling to boost their attack with new signings. They failed to convince Erling Haaland to join them from Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window, with Haaland making the switch to Borussia Dortmund instead.

Instead, they brought in Odion Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Shenhua. There is still the option to make that deal for Ighalo permanent at the end of this campaign.

Now it seems they will miss out on Martinez too, with the Nou Camp seemingly his next destination. And if that happens it will affect Arsenal, who could face the prospect of Aubameyang leaving as a result.

The Gunners top scorer is out of contract in 2021 and football.london says negotiations on a new deal have stalled. Therefore, the North London club could be convinced to sell Aubameyang this summer, rather than face losing him on a free transfer 12 months later.

Inter initially made enquiries about the 30-year-old when discussions over a deal for Romelu Lukaku slowed down. Eventually they landed Lukaku from Old Trafford, but are now prepared to reignite their interest in Aubameyang should Martinez leave the San Siro.