Into the FIFA-verse? High-concept FIFA 22 trailer celebrates record-breaking launch

Who had 'FIFA 22 trailers going high concept' on their 2021 bingo card?

The football video game behemoth has taken a leaf out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's multiverse with its latest promo showing real-world stars meeting up with their computer-generated counterparts.

The FIFA 22 trailer, created for the game's launch, shows a roster of footballers – both retired and current – being sucked from the real world into the virtual reality of the game, with some coming face-to-face with their FIFA avatars.

Both Wayne Rooney and David Beckham meet their FIFA clones, while Wrexham owners (and Hollywood actors) Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny also show up.

The trailer promotes FIFA 22's hypermotion technology, but also coincides with a record-breaking launch for the game, with 5.2 million gamers playing the new instalment ahead of its October 1 release – clocking up over 131 million matches in the meantime.

David Jackson, VP Brand of EA SPORTS FIFA, explains that FIFA 22's “Through licensing agreements with over 300 partners, we create immersive and authentic football worlds which enable our players to connect with the leagues, teams and talent that make football a universal passion. This year’s title is our best representation of the power of football to date.”

