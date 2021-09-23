FIFA 22 on PS5: Are there any good bundle deals?

Getting FIFA 22 on PS5 is going to be one of the most sought-after video games of the year when it arrives on October 1.

The second edition available on next-gen consoles after last year's FIFA 21, FIFA 22 promises to be a bigger step towards the potential that the likes of PS5 can provide.

This means there will be a greater difference between the game on PS4 and XBox One, and their PS5 and XBox Series X/S counterparts.

The big selling point is the reveal of "groundbreaking new gameplay" tech called HyperMotion, which claims to vastly improve the realism in the game on new-generation consoles. If you're not sure what that means, we explain FIFA's 22 HyperMotion feature here.

So if you're looking to play FIFA 22 in its best form, grabbing the PS5 version of the game is probably the way to go. If you haven't secured a PS5 yet, see below for availability – but bear in mind the PS5 version of FIFA 22 comes with dual entitlement, so the game is playable on PS4 until you get a new console.

PS5 availability

Almost a year after release, it's still difficult to land a PS5, with limited availability of stock in shops.

The good news is that PS5 stock is appearing more regularly at all sorts of retailers, so you're chances are ever-increasing.

It also means you should be wary of putting your hopes on resale sites, where you'll be at the behest of scalpers selling consoles at exorbitant prices.

According to our estimable thumb-twitching colleagues at GamesRadar, these are the most reliable stockists for PS5 in the US and UK – add these to your bookmarks and check back regularly for stock.

