Inverness player no longer in self-isolation
The Inverness player who went into self-isolation last week has been given the all clear.
The Ladbrokes Championship club confirmed on Friday that an unnamed player had reported a number of similar symptoms to those of Covid-19 and had been instructed to self-isolate.
A statement on Monday read: “The club can confirm that the player that went into isolation last week does not have Covid-19 and is returning to training this week with the rest of the squad.
“No players, staff or coaches at ICTFC are in isolation.”
